China refutes accusations by Philippines, Germany over South China Sea
BEIJING, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- Individuals in the Philippines should stop making groundless accusations against China over the South China Sea issue, and countries outside the region are hoped to do things that are conducive to regional peace and stability, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Tuesday.
Mao's remarks came after the Philippines and Germany on Sunday pledged to sign a defence cooperation arrangement this year, vowing to "uphold international rules-based order" over disputed areas of the South China Sea.
Noting China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea are consistent with relevant international law and practice, Mao said it is the Philippines, not China, that is stirring up trouble in the South China Sea.
"Individuals in the Philippines should correct their wrong understanding and stop making groundless accusations," Mao said.
Freedom of navigation in the South China Sea has never been an issue, the spokesperson said, adding it is meaningless to fabricate a narrative based on this false proposition.
"Countries outside the region are hoped to do things that are conducive to regional peace and stability," she said.
