Two oilfields in South China Sea put into operation
China's self-developed cylindrical floating, production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) facility Haikui 1, a project designed for the Liuhua 11-1/4-1 oilfield secondary development, is put into operation in the South China Sea, Sept. 19, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Wen)
The project is located in eastern South China Sea and consists of 2 oilfields, Liuhua 11-1 and Liuhua 4-1, with an average water depth of about 305 meters. The main production facilities include a new deep-water jacket platform "Haiji-2" and a cylindrical FPSO "Haikui-1".
Haiji-2, Asia's first deepwater jacket for the Liuhua 11-1/4-1 oilfield secondary development project is put into operation in the South China Sea, Sept. 19, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Wen)
