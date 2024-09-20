Two oilfields in South China Sea put into operation

Ecns.cn) 15:05, September 20, 2024

China's self-developed cylindrical floating, production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) facility Haikui 1, a project designed for the Liuhua 11-1/4-1 oilfield secondary development, is put into operation in the South China Sea, Sept. 19, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Wen)

The project is located in eastern South China Sea and consists of 2 oilfields, Liuhua 11-1 and Liuhua 4-1, with an average water depth of about 305 meters. The main production facilities include a new deep-water jacket platform "Haiji-2" and a cylindrical FPSO "Haikui-1".

Haiji-2, Asia's first deepwater jacket for the Liuhua 11-1/4-1 oilfield secondary development project is put into operation in the South China Sea, Sept. 19, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Wen)

