Home>>
Trending in China | Rapeseed oil
(People's Daily App) 16:28, September 14, 2024
Extracting oil from rapeseed is a fascinating process involving several intricate steps. The seeds are carefully threshed, hulled, ground, steamed, baked, and finally pressed, turning them into a versatile and nutritious staple for kitchens across China.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Xian Jiangnan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Feature: Chinese oil company boosts green development at Iraq's Ahdab Oilfield
- World's 1st large, ultra-shallow gas field in ultra-deep waters has OGIP of over 100 bln cubic meters
- Marjan Offshore GOSP-4 Tie-in Platform built by COOEC completed in Qingdao
- China's Bohai Oilfield posts record-high crude oil daily output
- Chinese oil companies seek opportunities at Iraq's oil expo
- Foreign envoys visit China's oil, gas producer, seeking closer cooperation
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.