Foreign envoys visit China's oil, gas producer, seeking closer cooperation

Xinhua) 09:55, July 12, 2024

BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- Foreign envoys on a visit to China's largest oil and gas producer have been impressed by the low-carbon and green development in the country's energy sector, expressing their hopes for further cooperation with Chinese energy companies.

On the tour of the headquarters of the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) in Beijing on Tuesday, representatives from more than 70 countries and international organizations learned about the company's green development efforts and technological breakthroughs.

For instance, at a manufacturing workshop of the Beijing Petroleum Machinery Company, an equipment manufacturing subsidiary of the CNPC, the envoys were briefed about the company's latest research and development outcomes, namely core technologies and key equipment in the fields of oil drilling and energy production.

Martin Mpana, Cameroon's ambassador to China, said that the National Hydrocarbons Corporation in his country has been cooperating with the CNPC in the fields of oil pipelines and product purchasing.

Looking forward, he anticipated a future with strengthened cooperation between China and Cameroon in the upstream and downstream of the industrial chain in the energy sector.

The CNPC has contributed to a greener and more sustainable world through efforts to construct a new energy system and strengthen international energy cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, Dai Houliang, chairman of the CNPC, told the visitors.

On display in the exhibition hall of the CNPC headquarters was another telling example of the energy cooperation between the company and its overseas partners.

PetroChina International (London), a subsidiary of the CNPC, has been trading in the European carbon emissions market since 2005, and officially entered the European electricity market in 2014, initiating carbon-electricity business.

The company has been oriented at developing a biofuel industrial chain, and promoting the transition from traditional oil-and-gas trading to the combination of conventional and new-energy trading in the product trading process.

The overseas development of the CNPC is a microcosm of Chinese enterprises' contribution to world development, said Alfredo Ortuno Victory, ambassador of the Republic of Costa Rica to China.

So far, the CNPC has been engaged in investment, trade and engineering services in more than 120 countries and regions, while investing and operating nearly 90 petroleum and petrochemical cooperation projects in more than 30 countries, Dai said.

China has set clear emission-reduction targets and made solid efforts, such as installing a lot of renewable-energy equipment, said Mattia Bertolini, a secretary with the economic department at the Netherlands' embassy in China.

Bertolini said that many European countries are working hard on the transition to green energy and it is necessary to work more closely with China.

Chinese people have become more creative and well off thanks to the country's development, and China has also brought its successful experience to the rest of the world, Victory said.

"Today's visit makes me feel that China's development is not only about China, but also about the world," he added.

