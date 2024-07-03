China's green-designed offshore oilfield cluster starts operation

Xinhua) 09:36, July 03, 2024

BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- The development project for an offshore oilfield cluster began operations on Monday in Beibu Gulf, south China, according to the China National Offshore Oil Corporation.

This is also China's first comprehensive green-designed offshore oil field, demonstrating the importance of low-carbon transformation in the country's energy industry.

The average water depth in the oilfield cluster is about 28 meters. The development plan is to drill and operate 43 oil wells, including 28 production wells and 15 water injection wells.

It is estimated to achieve a peak production of approximately 18,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2026.

The oilfield cluster features a crude oil processing station, a liquefied natural gas station, a liquefied petroleum gas station, a production water treatment station, a substation and a 5G base station.

During the oil field production process, water and associated natural gas can be produced. The production water treatment station can achieve zero emissions and pollution, while the integrated natural gas processing equipment and storage tanks can efficiently liquefy associated natural gas, allowing for efficient utilization of associated natural gas.

The oilfield cluster was designed to save 20,000 tonnes of standard coal and reduce 44,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually, which is equivalent to the annual carbon sequestration of about 5,800 hectares of forest.

