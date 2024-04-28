Asia's first cylindrical FPSO facility completed in E China

Xinhua) 16:02, April 28, 2024

People perform dragon dance at a delivery ceremony of Haikui No. 1, Asia's first cylindrical floating, production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) facility, in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 26, 2024. Designed and built by China, Haikui No. 1 was completed and delivered in Qingdao on Friday. With a maximum displacement of 100,000 tons and storage capacity of 60,000 tons of oil, the facility is capable of operating for 15 years at sea without returning to dock. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A delivery ceremony of Haikui No. 1, Asia's first cylindrical floating, production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) facility, is held in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 26, 2024. Designed and built by China, Haikui No. 1 was completed and delivered in Qingdao on Friday. With a maximum displacement of 100,000 tons and storage capacity of 60,000 tons of oil, the facility is capable of operating for 15 years at sea without returning to dock. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A delivery ceremony of Haikui No. 1, Asia's first cylindrical floating, production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) facility, is held in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 26, 2024. Designed and built by China, Haikui No. 1 was completed and delivered in Qingdao on Friday. With a maximum displacement of 100,000 tons and storage capacity of 60,000 tons of oil, the facility is capable of operating for 15 years at sea without returning to dock. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A delivery ceremony of Haikui No. 1, Asia's first cylindrical floating, production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) facility, is held in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 26, 2024. Designed and built by China, Haikui No. 1 was completed and delivered in Qingdao on Friday. With a maximum displacement of 100,000 tons and storage capacity of 60,000 tons of oil, the facility is capable of operating for 15 years at sea without returning to dock. (Photo by Zhang Jingang/Xinhua)

