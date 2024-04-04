U.S. oil imports, exports down last week
HOUSTON, April 3 (Xinhua) -- U.S. crude oil imports and exports decreased during the week ending March 29, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.
U.S. crude oil imports averaged 6.618 million barrels per day (b/d) last week, down by 85,000 b/d from the previous week, while crude oil exports averaged 4.022 million b/d, down by 159,000 b/d, according to the EIA's Weekly Petroleum Status Report.
Over the past four weeks, U.S. crude oil imports averaged about 6.272 million b/d, up by 0.9 percent from the same four-week period last year, while crude oil exports averaged about 4.058 million b/d, down by 18.0 percent, according to the report.
The United States has been one of the world's important oil producers in the past years with the help of its shale oil production growth.
Photos
- Migratory birds spotted in Karamay, NW China's Xinjiang
- Tourist-dedicated New Orient Express gears up to offer luxury train travel around NW China's Xinjiang
- Spectacular sea of blooming rapeseed flowers attracts tourists to Yueqing, E China's Zhejiang
- Rare bird species spotted in north China's grassland
Related Stories
- Iraq signs MoU with German, U.S. companies on associated gas utilization
- Natural gas pipeline project launched in southern Xinjiang
- China's largest coalbed methane field reports record daily gas output
- China launches record-breaking deep-water jacket Haiji-2, marking a milestone in offshore oil and gas exploration
- China's crude oil output increases in January-February
- China discovers large oilfield in Bohai Sea
- China completes construction of record-breaking deepwater jacket structure
- China’s homegrown deep-water jacket ‘Haiji No 2’ to be installed to help offshore oil, gas exploration
- China discovers oil field of proven reserve of 102 million tons in South China Sea: CNOOC
- OPEC+ members extend oil output cuts to Q2
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.