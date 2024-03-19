China discovers large oilfield in Bohai Sea

Xinhua) 10:32, March 19, 2024

BEIJING, March 18 (Xinhua) -- The China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) announced Monday that it has discovered an oilfield in the Bohai Sea with a proven oil reserve of 104 million tonnes.

Named Qinhuangdao 27-3, the oilfield is located some 200 kilometers from China's Tianjin Municipality. It has an average water depth of 25 meters.

The daily output of a single well is estimated to be about 110 tonnes of crude oil, according to the company's assessment.

Qinhuangdao 27-3 is the sixth oilfield with a reserve of over 100 million tonnes discovered in the Bohai Sea since 2019, which demonstrates the broad prospects of oil and gas exploration in the sea, the CNOOC said.

