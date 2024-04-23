China unveils data of technically recoverable oil and gas resources

Xinhua) 10:03, April 23, 2024

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- China unveiled its data of technically recoverable oil and gas resources on Monday, the World Earth Day this year.

By the end of 2023, China's technically recoverable reserves of oil stood at 3.85 billion tonnes, up 1 percent year on year, official data showed.

Meanwhile, the country's technically recoverable reserves of gas reached 6.68 trillion cubic meters, up 1.7 percent year on year, according to data from China's 2023 natural resources bulletin, and national oil and gas reserves statistics bulletin.

China's technically recoverable shale gas reserves stood at 551.61 billion cubic meters, according to the data.

