Feature: Chinese oil company boosts green development at Iraq's Ahdab Oilfield

Xinhua) 09:23, August 05, 2024

BAGHDAD, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- In the scorching summer, rows of towering date palm trees and vibrant desert tamarisk create a lifeful scene at the Ahdab Oilfield in Iraq's Wasit Province, a stark contrast to the saline wasteland it once was.

The Ahdab Oilfield, Iraq's first post-war international oil cooperation project, broke ground in 2009 and commenced production in 2011. Operated by China's Al-Waha Petroleum Company since its inception, the project reflects a commitment to both energy production and environmental stewardship.

"Our company not only tries hard to increase oil production but also pays close attention to protecting the local environment," said Jiang Ming, general director of Al-Waha Petroleum, emphasizing his company's belief that protecting the environment is just as important as producing oil.

Iraq is a country rich in oil and gas, but it has long struggled with the environmental consequences of its energy industry. The practice of flaring associated gas -- burning off natural gas produced alongside oil -- has been a particular problem. But at Ahdab, the story is different.

In late 2011, the central processing plant of Ahdab Oilfield was completed, making it Iraq's first facility to fully cover oil, gas, and water treatment processes.

The plant converts this valuable resource into sulfur, dry gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), significantly reducing waste and emissions. The dry gas is used to power the oilfield and is also exported to Iraq's largest thermal power plant, helping to meet the country's growing energy demand.

To date, the Ahdab Oilfield has produced over 5 billion cubic meters of dry gas, over 600,000 tonnes of LPG, and about 18,500 tonnes of sulfur, according to Jiang.

To further minimize its environmental impact, Ahdab has implemented a comprehensive wastewater recycling system. Produced water, a byproduct of oil extraction, is treated and reinjected into the oil reservoir to maintain pressure. Domestic sewage from the oilfield is also treated and reused for irrigation.

The efforts of Al-Waha Petroleum have not gone unnoticed.

The company has received numerous awards for its environmental achievements, including the China Construction Engineering Luban Prize, China's most prestigious award for architecture and construction, for the oilfield's surface construction. Iraq's oil ministry also highly praised the oilfield's contribution to green development in the country's energy sector.

"Over the past 15 years, the company has not only brought over 20 billion U.S. dollars worth of revenue to Iraq but also planted more than 10,000 trees, thus realizing the synergistic development of economic and ecological benefits," Jiang said.

