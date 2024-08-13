Marjan Offshore GOSP-4 Tie-in Platform built by COOEC completed in Qingdao

Xinhua) 09:28, August 13, 2024

This photo taken on Aug. 12, 2024 shows the fabrication completion ceremony of the Marjan Offshore GOSP-4 Tie-in Platform in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. The platform built by China Offshore Oil Engineering Company (COOEC) was completed in Qingdao on Monday. This oil and gas collecting and transferring platform, with a weight exceeding 17,000 tonnes, is expected to collect and transport 24 million tonnes of crude oil and 7.4 billion cubic meters of associated gas every year. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

