Amphibious armored vehicle engages in landing training
(China Military Online) 15:04, October 23, 2024
An amphibious armored vehicle attached to a brigade with the army under the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command engages in a landing training exercise on August 5, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xie Wenjian)
