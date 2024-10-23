Amphibious armored vehicle engages in landing training

China Military Online) 15:04, October 23, 2024

An amphibious armored vehicle attached to a brigade with the army under the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command engages in a landing training exercise on August 5, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xie Wenjian)

