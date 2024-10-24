Female pilot gets ready for flight training exercise

(People's Daily App) 10:45, October 24, 2024

A female pilot assigned to a brigade under the Chinese PLA Army gets ready for a flight training exercise on September 10th, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Sun Changyi)

Helicopters attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA Army lift off successively for a flight training exercise on September 10th, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Sun Changyi)

