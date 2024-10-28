Helicopters take off in early morning

China Military Online) 10:38, October 28, 2024

Helicopters attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 81st Group Army take off in early morning for round-the-clock flight training on August 13th, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen Kai)

