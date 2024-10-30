11th International Army Cadets Week opens in east China

Xinhua) 09:44, October 30, 2024

NANJING, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- The 11th International Army Cadets Week opened on Monday in Nanjing, capital city of east China's Jiangsu Province.

More than 80 cadets from military academies in 16 foreign countries and 11 Chinese army academies began to participate in a full week of studying, training, exchange activities and visiting events in mixed groups.

During the week, both international and domestic cadets will engage in themed discussions that focus on subjects such as the relevance of artificial intelligence in military command and the challenges of future warfare for junior army officers.

The week will also feature competitions focused on commanding combat units and live-fire shooting.

Since its launch in 2005, the previous installations of the International Army Cadets Week have attracted over 260 military school representatives from nearly 30 countries.

