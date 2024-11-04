Air-defense missiles tear through the sky

China Military Online) 08:44, November 04, 2024

A ground-based air defense system attached to an air-defense detachment of a brigade under the Chinese PLA 81st Group Army launches a missile against an "enemy" target during a live-fire training exercise aiming to enhance the troops' rapid reconnaissance and precise strike capabilities on September 1st, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Feng Hao)

Soldiers assigned to an air-defense detachment of a brigade under the Chinese PLA 81st Group Army hit targets with portable anti-aircraft missile systems during a live-fire training exercise aiming to enhance the troops' rapid reconnaissance and precise strike capabilities on September 1st, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Feng Hao)

Self-propelled air defense system attached to an air-defense detachment of a brigade under the Chinese PLA 81st Group Army hits "enemy" target during a live-fire training exercise aiming to enhance the troops' rapid reconnaissance and precise strike capabilities on September 1st, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Feng Hao)

Self-propelled air defense systems attached to an air-defense detachment of a brigade under the Chinese PLA 81st Group Army maneuver to designated area during a live-fire training exercise aiming to enhance the troops' rapid reconnaissance and precise strike capabilities on September 1st, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Feng Hao)

