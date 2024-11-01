Fighter jet takes off for training

China Military Online) 10:06, November 01, 2024

A fighter jet attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA Air Force takes off for a flight training exercise aiming to hone the pilots' capabilities on September 29, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cui Baoliang)

A fighter jet attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA Air Force takes off for a flight training exercise aiming to hone the pilots' capabilities on September 29, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cui Baoliang)

A fighter jet attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA Air Force takes off for a flight training exercise aiming to hone the pilots' capabilities on September 29, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cui Baoliang)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)