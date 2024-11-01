Little kid's salute commands online attention

(People's Daily App) 15:02, November 01, 2024

While filming the exterior of the National Museum of China at Tian'anmen Square, a mother was surprised when her young son suddenly walked over to a sentry post. Concerned he might disrupt the guard, she watched as he stopped in front of the guard, stood tall, and offered a respectful salute. And the guard returned the gesture. The mother shared this heartwarming moment on Douyin, where it quickly received hundreds of likes and comments.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)