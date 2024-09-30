Home>>
Four-year-old breakdancer spins into viral sensation
(People's Daily App) 14:53, September 30, 2024
A 4-year-old boy still in diapers has gone viral after showing off some impressive breakdancing moves at home. Netizens are in awe, jokingly asking, "Who swapped his milk powder for protein powder?" The boy's father, a breaking instructor, often practices at home, and it seems his little one has been picking up skills by watching from the sidelines.
