Schools across China host activities to welcome the new semester

Chinadaily.com.cn) 13:30, September 02, 2024

Two students pose for photos at the entrance of the Affiliated High School of Peking University's Xinxin School, Beijing, Sept 1, 2024. (Photo by Wei Xiaohao/chinadaily.com.cn)

A teacher waves to students at Dinghuili Elementary School affiliated with Capital Normal University in Beijing on Sept 1, 2024. (Photo by Geng Feifei/chinadaily.com.cn)

