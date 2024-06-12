Home>>
Young heroes unite: School children save lost child
(People's Daily App) 15:17, June 12, 2024
On June 7, 2024, five primary school students on their way to a bookstore in Ningguo, East China's Anhui Province, came together to assist a lost child. They escorted the child to safety and quickly notified the police. They later found the child's mother. In recognition of their bravery and kindness, the children received a special commendation from the police.
(Produced by Liang Xiaojian)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
