Young heroes unite: School children save lost child

(People's Daily App) 15:17, June 12, 2024

On June 7, 2024, five primary school students on their way to a bookstore in Ningguo, East China's Anhui Province, came together to assist a lost child. They escorted the child to safety and quickly notified the police. They later found the child's mother. In recognition of their bravery and kindness, the children received a special commendation from the police.

