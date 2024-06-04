China launches campaign to enhance legal aid for minors

Xinhua) 09:32, June 04, 2024

BEIJING, June 3 (Xinhua) -- China has launched a campaign to strengthen legal aid for minors to ensure their healthy growth.

The campaign, initiated by the Ministry of Justice, specifies 10 measures, including establishing dedicated hotlines, providing specialized services, and lowering the threshold for legal aid.

Attorneys appointed should have received specialized training and be familiar with the physical and mental characteristics of minors, the ministry requires.

Door-to-door services should be provided for children whose parents are away from home as migrant workers, or children with disabilities.

Last year, legal aid institutions across China handled 180,000 cases involving minors, providing 150,000 legal consultations for the group.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)