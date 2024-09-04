China unveils special policy document to better protect migrant children

BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- China has rolled out its first-ever national action plan specifically tailored to enhance the care and protection of migrant children, the Ministry of Civil Affairs announced on Tuesday.

Jointly released by 21 departments, the plan establishes a basic checklist of services accessible to migrant children in their places of residence. The list details 19 items across six key areas, including nursing, education, medical care and housing.

The plan also requires local authorities nationwide to create and release a localized checklist based on the national basic list.

The localized checklist should provide detailed information on the targeted subjects and specific services, ensuring that coverage and level of implementation are not lower than the requirements of the basic list.

A monitoring and screening system targeting migrant children will be set up to actively offer help and regular visits to those facing difficulties in family life, physical disabilities, lack of guardianship, homelessness, psychological or behavioral issues, as well as those seeking support, in a bid to safeguard their legitimate rights.

China will beef up efforts to establish a grassroots network for the care and protection of migrant children with a focus on building city and county-level institutions for the assistance and protection of such minors, as well as the establishment of stations in townships and neighborhoods for their protection.

Efforts will also be made to plan and layout the public service facilities for children, as well as increase the number of service centers for children in communities.

Migrant children, who accompany their migrant worker parents and reside in various locations for extended periods, often face challenges in accessing essential public services such as education, healthcare and social welfare.

