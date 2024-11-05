Soldiers in reconnaissance and infiltration training

China Military Online) 09:57, November 05, 2024

Soldiers assigned to a reconnaissance detachment of an army brigade under the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command cover each other in firing position while marching in the jungle during a reconnaissance and infiltration training exercise on August 29, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Zubin)

Soldiers assigned to a reconnaissance detachment of an army brigade under the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command launch an assault from the water during a reconnaissance and infiltration training exercise on August 29, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xie Wenjian)

