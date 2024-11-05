J-35A fighter jet to debut at Airshow China

Xinhua) 14:21, November 05, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- New equipment, including the J-35A fighter jet, will debut at the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China, China's Air Force announced on Tuesday.

Apart from the J-35A medium-sized stealth fighter, the HQ-19 surface-to-air missile weapon system and a new attack reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle will also be unveiled for the first time at the air show, said Niu Wenbo with the Air Force equipment department at a press conference.

The air show, scheduled for Nov. 12-17 in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai, features a diverse range of activities including aerobatic displays, according to Air Force spokesperson Xie Peng.

The aircraft set to fly at the show include the J-20, J-16, and the YY-20A for refueling. The cargo hold of Y-20 aircraft will also be open to the public.

The event coincides with the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force, which falls on Nov. 11.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)