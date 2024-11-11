China, Laos to hold "Peace Train-2024" humanitarian medical rescue drill

Xinhua) 15:24, November 11, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- China and Laos will hold the "Peace Train-2024" humanitarian medical rescue exercise in Laos later this month, China's Ministry of National Defense announced on Monday.

The fifth joint drill of its kind between the two countries' militaries aims to strengthen their joint medical and logistical command and rescue capabilities, while deepening practical cooperation and exchanges, according to the ministry's statement.

Aligned with the annual schedule and the consensus between China and Laos, the exercise will also see the Chinese team deliver medical services to Lao military personnel and civilians.

