China-Laos Railway sees passengers up 44 pct in 10 months

Xinhua) 11:23, November 06, 2024

VIENTIANE, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- The China-Laos Railway's Lao section has transported a total of 3 million passenger trips in 10 months of 2024, an increase of 44.4 percent from the same period last year.

From Jan. 1 to Nov. 4, the railway carried 3 million passengers from 101 countries, according to a report issued on Tuesday by the Laos-China Railway Co., Ltd. (LCRC).

More than 2,800,000 passengers traveled within the Southeast Asian country, while over 108,000 passengers were transported by cross-border passenger trains.

The significant increase in the number of passengers on the Lao section of the China-Laos Railway is due to Laos' role as chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Visit Laos Year 2024 tourism promotion campaign, and the implementation of a visa-free policy for Chinese visitors.

Since the beginning of this year, the LCRC has predicted passenger flow in advance, adjusted train operation plans promptly, and responded to passenger flow peaks by adding trains. The company also constantly optimizes ticket sale services and provides a variety of convenience services.

Since its operation on Dec. 3, 2021, the China-Laos Railway has become a preferred mode of transport for travelers due to its affordability, convenience, and comfort.

