CPC delegation visits Laos on ties

VIENTIANE, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- Qu Qingshan, a member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, led a CPC delegation on a visit to Laos from Tuesday to Thursday.

Qu, also head of the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, attended a briefing on the spirit of the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee held for Lao Party and government cadres.

Qu met with Bounthong Chitmany, a politburo member of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, a permanent member of the Secretariat of the LPRP Central Committee, and vice president of Laos.

Qu also met with Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune, a member of the Political Bureau of the LPRP Central Committee and deputy prime minister of Laos, and Khamphanh Pheuyavong, a member of the Secretariat of the LPRP Central Committee and head of the Propaganda and Training Board of the LPRP Central Committee.

Qu thoroughly promoted the spirit of the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee and had in-depth exchanges on China-Laos relations and inter-party relations during the briefing and the meetings.

The Lao side spoke highly of the great significance of the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee and expressed willingness to strengthen exchanges and mutual learning with China and further promote the building of the China-Laos community with a shared future.

