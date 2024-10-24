CPC delegation visits Laos on ties
VIENTIANE, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- Qu Qingshan, a member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, led a CPC delegation on a visit to Laos from Tuesday to Thursday.
Qu, also head of the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, attended a briefing on the spirit of the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee held for Lao Party and government cadres.
Qu met with Bounthong Chitmany, a politburo member of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, a permanent member of the Secretariat of the LPRP Central Committee, and vice president of Laos.
Qu also met with Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune, a member of the Political Bureau of the LPRP Central Committee and deputy prime minister of Laos, and Khamphanh Pheuyavong, a member of the Secretariat of the LPRP Central Committee and head of the Propaganda and Training Board of the LPRP Central Committee.
Qu thoroughly promoted the spirit of the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee and had in-depth exchanges on China-Laos relations and inter-party relations during the briefing and the meetings.
The Lao side spoke highly of the great significance of the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee and expressed willingness to strengthen exchanges and mutual learning with China and further promote the building of the China-Laos community with a shared future.
Photos
Related Stories
- First shipment of Lao bananas arrives in Beijing via inaugural China-Laos railway cold-chain train
- China, Laos release 770,000 fish fry into Mekong River
- China, Laos achieve more substantive progress in building community with shared future
- China, Laos witness new landmark of friendship, ready to reap more fruits
- China, Laos to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation of higher quality: joint statement
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.