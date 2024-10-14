China, Laos witness new landmark of friendship, ready to reap more fruits

October 14, 2024

Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone attend the inauguration ceremony of the China-aided Mahosot General Hospital building in Vientiane, Laos, Oct. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

VIENTIANE, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone on Saturday attended here the inauguration ceremony of the China-aided Mahosot General Hospital building, pledging to reap more fruits in the building of the China-Laos community with a shared future.

Li extended warm congratulations on the successful completion of the Mahosot General Hospital building, noting that builders from both countries have worked together to overcome difficulties and complete various tasks with quality and quantity assured throughout the construction.

Mahosot General Hospital has become the largest in scale, most comprehensive in functions, and best equipped modern comprehensive hospital and medical teaching base in Laos, Li said.

It has played an important role in improving local medical conditions and enhancing the technical skills of medical staff, which has truly benefited the people of Laos and also witnessed the enduring and increasingly strong friendship between China and Laos, Li said.

Noting that Mahosot General Hospital is an important achievement of China-Laos high-quality cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, Li said that in recent years, under the strategic guidance of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, and Thongloun Sisoulith, general secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao president, the two countries have closely focused on building a community with a shared future with high standards, high quality, and high level.

The two countries have continued to strengthen the synergy of development strategies, deepen practical cooperation, and work hard to complete a number of important infrastructure projects, injecting strong impetus into the economic construction and improvement of people's livelihood in both countries, Li said.

Faced with the current complex and turbulent international situation, China is willing to always stand closely with Laos, work together and move forward side by side, to promote China-Laos cooperation to new heights and greater achievements, Li said.

For his part, Sonexay said that the hospital is a significant livelihood project, with its foundation stone jointly laid by the top leaders of the two parties and countries. It has played an important role in improving medical conditions and safeguarding the health of the Lao people, becoming a landmark project of Lao-Chinese traditional friendship and cooperation.

Laos appreciates China's long-term strong support for Laos' economic and social development and valuable assistance in improving people's livelihood, and is willing to work with China to strengthen all-round cooperation and push for more fruitful results in the building of the Laos-China community with a shared future, Sonexay said.

Nearly 200 representatives from the governments of the two countries, construction companies, and medical staff of Mahosot Hospital attended the ceremony.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone attend the inauguration ceremony of the China-aided Mahosot General Hospital building in Vientiane, Laos, Oct. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

