China ready to join Laos in building high-level community with shared future: Chinese premier

Xinhua) 08:08, October 12, 2024

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith in Vientiane, Laos, Oct. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

VIENTIANE, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Friday said that China is ready to work with Laos to build a community with a shared future with high standards, high quality, and high level and bring more benefits to the two peoples.

Li made the remarks in Vientiane when meeting with Thongloun Sisoulith, general secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao president.

Conveying the cordial greetings from Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, to Thongloun, Li congratulated Laos on successfully hosting the series of leaders' meetings on East Asia cooperation.

China and Laos are socialist comrades and brothers, Li said, noting that over the past 60 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, the relations between the two parties and two countries have withstood the test of changes in the international landscape and shown new vitality.

General Secretary Xi and General Secretary Thongloun have maintained close strategic communication with each other to lead the construction of the China-Laos community with a shared future in the new era, said the premier.

China has always placed the development of relations with Laos in a special and important position in its neighborhood diplomacy, and is ready to work with Laos to follow the strategic guidance of the top leaders of the two parties and two countries, deepen political mutual trust and strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation, Li said.

He noted that China firmly supports Laos in pursuing a socialist path in line with its national conditions and stands ready to continue firmly supporting each other on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns.

Li called on both sides to speed up the implementation of the new action plan for building a China-Laos community with a shared future and to continue promoting the strategic alignment between the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the planned transformation of Laos from a land-locked to a land-linked country.

China and Laos should enhance practical cooperation in trade, investment, production capacity, electricity, minerals and other fields, Li said, calling on both sides to further tap potentials, give full play to the driving-effect of the China-Laos Railway, and push for more visible results in all-round cooperation.

Li also said China is ready to expand people-to-people exchanges and cooperation with Laos in culture, tourism and education to enhance mutual understanding and friendship and lay a more solid public foundation for deepening bilateral cooperation.

Thongloun asked Li to convey his sincere greetings to Xi. He congratulated the success of the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, as well as the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Hailing China's historic development achievements and its rising international influence under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, Thongloun said the Lao party, government and people have always regarded China as an inseparable good neighbor, good friend, good comrade and good partner.

Thongloun said the Lao side resolutely adheres to the one-China principle, firmly supports China in safeguarding its core interests on issues concerning Taiwan, Xinjiang and Hong Kong, and firmly supports the three global initiatives.

Laos is ready to further strengthen high-level exchanges with China, reinforce the alignment of Laos' national development strategy with the BRI, advance cooperation in key areas such as the Laos-China Railway, deepen cultural and people-to-people exchanges, and push the construction of the Laos-China community with a shared future to a higher level to better benefit the two peoples, Thongloun said.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith in Vientiane, Laos, Oct. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

