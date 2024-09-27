China-Laos Railway sees passengers from over 100 countries, regions

Xinhua) 09:43, September 27, 2024

KUNMING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- The China-Laos Railway, which launched its international passenger service on April 13, 2023, has transported passengers from over 100 countries and regions, according to the Mohan border checkpoint in southwest China's Yunnan Province.

As of Wednesday, over 1,260 international passenger trains have facilitated the smooth clearance of more than 282,000 inbound and outbound travelers from 101 countries and regions.

Boosted by the 144-hour visa-free transit policy, the China-Laos Railway international passenger trains have become the preferred choice for travelers from both countries due to their economical, convenient and comfortable travel options for tourism, study, business and cultural exchange.

As a landmark project of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, the 1,035-km China-Laos Railway connects Kunming, the capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, with the Laotian capital Vientiane.

