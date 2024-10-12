Home>>
China ready to join Laos for stronger political trust, win-win cooperation -- Chinese premier
(Xinhua) 09:03, October 12, 2024
VIENTIANE, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Friday that China is ready to work with Laos to constantly cement political mutual trust, and expand mutually beneficial cooperation.
In his meeting with President of the National Assembly of Laos Saysomphone Phomvihane, Li said China is willing to join Laos in moving forward more closely together on the path of their respective development and revitalization.
He also noted that both countries are at a crucial stage of development, and their cooperation also faces new historical opportunities.
