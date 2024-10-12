Home>>
China ready to strengthen synergy of development strategies with Laos -- Premier Li
(Xinhua) 15:52, October 12, 2024
VIENTIANE, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to strengthen the synergy of development strategies with Laos, promote the expansion and improvement of economic and trade cooperation, explore more converging interests and new cooperation opportunities for mutual success, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Saturday.
Li made the remarks when meeting with Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone during his official visit to Laos.
