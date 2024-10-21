First shipment of Lao bananas arrives in Beijing via inaugural China-Laos railway cold-chain train

09:48, October 21, 2024 By Zhang Yiyi ( Global Times

The first batch of fresh bananas from Laos arrives at the Jing Ping Logistics Hub in Beijing on October 20, 2024, carried by the first international cold-chain train of the China-Laos Railway, (Vientiane-Kunming-Beijing Pinggu). (Photo: Zhang Yiyi/GT)

The first batch of fresh bananas from Laos arrived at the Jing Ping Logistics Hub in Beijing on Sunday, carried by the first international cold-chain train of the China-Laos Railway (Vientiane-Kunming-Beijing Pinggu), the Global Times learned.

Beijing will work with various enterprises to boost the transport capacity of the China-Laos Railway, aiming to enhance regional trade. It is expected that the regular operation of the train will be achieved in early December, the Global Times learned from the Pinggu district government.

The train left Vientiane South Station with 390 tons of bananas on October 12, entered China through Mohan Port in Southwest China's Yunnan Province, and arrived in Beijing through cold-chain transport.

Compared with traditional methods, this shipment used a full cold-chain and smart logistics system, speeding up delivery and reducing costs, Yi Qiang, director of the Cold Chain Logistics Department of China Railway Special Cargo Logistics Co, told the Global Times on Sunday.

"To ensure the successful launch of the first cold-chain train, our company provided a tailored logistics plan, using its cold-chain containers to precisely manage temperature, humidity, and other conditions based on the requirements for carrying bananas, guaranteeing cargo quality throughout the journey," Yi said.

Laos has the ideal soil and climate for banana cultivation, producing sweet, tender, and soft-textured bananas, making them popular among Chinese consumers, Zhang Zhongyi, general manager of Beijing Yongxin Hengchang Fruit Co, a retailer of the Lao bananas, told the Global Times on Sunday.

"The bananas from this shipment will be distributed through both online and physical channels, including major platforms like JD.com, Meituan, and Guoduomei, and are expected to be sold out within a week," said Zhang.

Zhao Liang, the CEO of Jing Ping Logistics Hub Co, told the Global Times on Sunday that the shipment is a milestone marking the first direct cold-chain train from Vientiane to Beijing, providing Chinese consumers with higher-quality fresh Southeast Asian fruits.

China imports about 700,000 tons of bananas from Laos annually.

"With the launch of the China-Laos Railway freight train, fresh fruits, light industrial goods, electronics and modern agricultural products from the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region in North China will be exported to Laos, Thailand, Singapore, and other countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative, further boosting regional economic cooperation and trade," an official from the Pinggu district government told the Global Times on Sunday.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the China-Laos Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Following the recent meeting between the two countries' prime ministers, a joint statement was issued, focusing on mutually beneficial cooperation of higher quality, according to the Xinhua News Agency.

China is the largest foreign investor in Laos, and Laos sees huge potential for further deepening cooperation with China across various fields.

