Lao-Chinese food festival fosters cultural exchanges

Xinhua) 16:30, October 31, 2024

VIENTIANE, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- The Lao-Chinese Food Festival was held in Lao capital Vientiane, offering participants a taste of unique Lao and Chinese dishes and insights into the food culture of the two countries.

The event was held at the Confucius Institute of the National University of Laos.

Speaking at the event on Tuesday, Dexanourath Seneduangdeth, acting president of the National University of Laos, said this is a wonderful chance for students to experience China's long-standing culinary heritage.

"Beyond flavor, these foods carry the rich cultural traditions of diverse regions across China," he said.

He also highlighted the Confucius Institute's role in fostering Lao-Chinese cultural exchanges and advancing language education, contributing significantly to bilateral cooperation.

The festival highlighted the depth of Chinese food culture, where each dish symbolizes heritage and tradition, enhancing the deep bond between the two countries.

