My story with salt capital Zigong

I have been curious about China since high school. My teacher told me that the Chinese people are passionate and China is very friendly to its neighboring countries.

(Photo provided to People's Daily)

Over the years, China's generous support has won widespread acclaim from the Lao people, such as building the China-Laos Railway to boost Laos' economic development, dispatching medical teams to help improve Laos' medical and healthcare conditions, offering free surgeries for cataract patients, and building the Lao railway vocational technical college, the first of its kind in Laos.

Many of my friends and classmates are learning Chinese, which fuels my desire to better understand China, a neighboring country that I know of but still have so much to learn about.

The best way to understand a country is to see it for yourself. In February 2023, I embarked on an exciting journey to Zigong city, southwest China's Sichuan Province, to enroll as a nursing student at the Sichuan Vocational College of Health and Rehabilitation.

I was astonished by the complete infrastructure of the Chinese city when I first set foot on Chinese soil. On the way from the airport to my school, I saw skyrocketing buildings, winding overpasses like spiraling ribbons, and wide streets bustling with traffic and pedestrians. All of this was almost too much to take in at once. At the same time, I also worried: Would I be able to integrate into this place? Would I be able to learn useful knowledge and skills?

Facts proved that my worries were unnecessary. My arrival was met with warm acceptance by my teachers and classmates, who helped me solve all types of problems and showed great patience as I struggled to communicate in imperfect Chinese. I learned that my college has a long history of over 100 years, and I came to know that Zigong is also known as the "salt capital", "hometown of dinosaurs", and "city of lanterns" in China. I could not wait to explore Zigong and other parts of the country.

Over the past year, my understanding of Chinese culture has significantly increased, from knowing next to nothing to becoming well-versed in its intricacies. I participated in a Dragon Boat Festival event organized by my college, where I tried my hand at making zongzi, or sticky rice dumplings, for the first time.

(Photo provided to People's Daily)

At first, I struggled to control the bamboo leaves and glutinous rice; the ingredients seemed to have a mind of their own, with rice spilling out or the whole thing falling apart. Thanks to the assistance of my teachers and classmates, I finally managed to wrap the zongzi in its emerald green leaf "clothing" and tied it up with colorful strings. After it was steamed, I took a bite and enjoyed its sweet, chewy texture. Learning about the customs and stories behind the Dragon Boat Festival also deepened my understanding of Chinese history.

I was also invited by one of my classmates to celebrate the Spring Festival at his home, where he showed me various traditions like writing couplets and hanging the Chinese character "Fu". While dining on the Lunar New Year's Eve, his family piled my bowl with a variety of food, explaining that eating fish during the Spring Festival signifies forthcoming wealth and prosperity and eating meatballs brings unity and wholeness. Amid the enjoyable reunion feast, I could not help but feel deeply moved by a sense of warmth and belonging, as if I had found a second home. It made me truly understand what the Chinese people often say, "With an extra pair of chopsticks, there's an extra measure of sincerity." I firmly believe that these experiences will become invaluable treasures of my life.

Over the past year, my life in Zigong has evolved from feeling utterly confused to completely at home. Each day at school has been enriching and heartwarming, as I have gained a wealth of frontier knowledge about nursing. Based on the teaching mode of "early clinical, multi clinical, repeated clinical", I had the opportunity to do clinical practice at Zigong First People's Hospital and Zigong Fourth People's Hospital. With the guidance of my mentor, I have gradually overcome the anxiety and uncertainty of treating patients and learned how to effectively carry out nursing duties in the wards and provide the best possible care for patients in collaboration with doctors. During a ward round, a patient held my hand and said, "Young man, your Chinese is impressive, and your nursing skills are professional. You're patient and caring. I have faith in you!" Once again, I was deeply touched by the humor, sincerity, and kindness of the people in Zigong.

During my off time, I visited the Zigong Salt Making Industry History Museum with my teachers. There, I was captivated by the ancient practice of salt extraction, which has been passed down through generations for millennia, and I was truly impressed by the wisdom and diligence of the ancient Chinese people. As I wandered through the charming streets and alleys, took leisurely walks along the banks of the historical canal, and indulged in the delectable flavors of authentic local cuisine, I gradually realized that I had developed a deep affection for this city and a profound love for China as a whole.

I want to make a promise to Zigong. I will take everything I have learned and experienced here back to my homeland. There, I will do my part to help ease the suffering of Lao patients and enhance the quality of local healthcare services. I will also tell more people about Zigong and China with more people in Laos, sharing with them my beloved second home.

(Sonexai is a Lao student at the Sichuan Vocational College of Health and Rehabilitation.)

