Spotlight on key military hardware at Airshow China

Xinhua) 10:05, November 12, 2024

A J-35A fighter jet conducts adaptive training for the upcoming 15th Airshow China in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 9, 2024. (Photo by Tan Sicheng/Xinhua)

ZHUHAI, Guangdong, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- As Airshow China opens on Tuesday, an impressive lineup of cutting-edge military hardware is set to debut, offering a glimpse into the latest achievements in the modernization of the Chinese military.

Among the highlights, the J-35A stealth fighter, the HQ-19 surface-to-air missile weapon system, a new type of attack-reconnaissance drone, and J-15T carrier-based fighter jets are poised to steal the spotlight at the airshow.

Officially known as the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, the airshow is scheduled for Nov. 12-17 in the southern coastal city of Zhuhai.

J-35A STEALTH FIGHTER

Unlike the J-20, a heavy stealth fighter designed mainly for air superiority, the J-35A is a medium-sized multi-role stealth fighter capable of both air superiority and strike missions against ground and maritime targets.

This file photo shows a J-35A fighter jet. (Photo by Chen Yang/Xinhua)

The combination of the J-20 and J-35A features both air superiority and multi-role capabilities, greatly enhancing the Air Force's ability to conduct offensive operations in high-threat and contested environments, said military expert Wang Mingzhi.

J-20 stealth fighter jets conduct adaptive training for the upcoming 15th Airshow China in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 9, 2024. (Photo by Tan Sicheng/Xinhua)

"The successful development of the J-35A has enabled China to possess two types of stealth fighter jets, providing the Air Force with enhanced capabilities to safeguard the country's sovereignty, security and territorial integrity," Wang added.

HQ-19 SURFACE-TO-AIR MISSILE WEAPON SYSTEM

Another key highlight is the debut of the HQ-19 surface-to-air missile weapon system.

It is designed primarily for regional interception of ballistic missile targets and represents the new-quality combat capabilities for China's land-based air defense and missile defense. It is also flagship equipment for the country's strategic air force to fulfill its role in safeguarding national aerospace security.

NEW ATTACK RECONNAISSANCE DRONES

A new type of attack-reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) will be unveiled at the airshow. The drone performs tactical reconnaissance, surveillance and strike missions in low to medium-threat environments during wartime.

Together with existing drones, the new UAVs form an integrated unmanned reconnaissance and strike system for strategic and operational missions.

The unmanned drone fleet combines a mix of electronic-optical, radar imaging and electronic reconnaissance payloads. In terms of mission capabilities, it integrates reconnaissance, identification, targeting and real-time precision strikes.

J-15D, J-15T, Z-20J CARRIER-BASED AIRCRAFT

The airshow will unveil the J-15T fighter, J-15D electronic warfare aircraft, and Z-20J helicopter. They are among the latest main combat equipment in active service with the Chinese Navy, forming core weaponry for carrier and amphibious groups.

A Z-20J shipborne helicopter conducts adaptive training for the upcoming Airshow China in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2024. (Photo by Ma Ruizhao/Xinhua)

The J-15T boasts a large combat radius, strengthening air superiority and anti-ship strike capabilities. As a specialized electronic warfare aircraft, the J-15D is a crucial component of the carrier-based aircraft fleet.

The J-15D and J-15T are expected to engage in aerobatic displays during the event.

NAVY MARINE CORPS

The Navy Marine Corps will make its inaugural appearance at the airshow, featuring demonstrations of air assault operations using the Z-20J carrier-based helicopter and Z-8C transport helicopter. The corps is responsible for amphibious assault operations in the Navy.

A Z-8C transport helicopter conducts adaptive training for the upcoming Airshow China in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2024. (Photo by Jia Chenglu/Xinhua)

In recent years, with the commissioning of large amphibious vessels and various types of carrier-based helicopters, the Navy Marine Corps has enhanced its ability to carry out multidimensional assault operations.

