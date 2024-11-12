Aircraft conduct adaptive training for Airshow China in Zhuhai

Xinhua) 08:29, November 12, 2024

Aircraft of the Bayi Aerobatic Team of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force conduct adaptive training for the upcoming Airshow China in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 11, 2024. The 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China, will be held in Zhuhai from Nov. 12 to 17. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Aircraft of the Red Falcon Aerobatic Team of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force conduct adaptive training for the upcoming Airshow China in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 11, 2024. The 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China, will be held in Zhuhai from Nov. 12 to 17. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

