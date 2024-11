We Are China

Stealth fighter jets from China and Russia stage performance during Airshow China in Zhuhai

Xinhua) 08:19, November 13, 2024

China's J-20 stealth fighter jets perform in formation during Airshow China in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

ZHUHAI, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- The 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China, kicked off in Zhuhai on Tuesday.

Among the highlights, China's J-20 and J-35A stealth fighter jets, as well as Russia's Su-57 fighter jet, staged flying shows one after another.

A China's J-35A stealth fighter jet takes part in a performance during Airshow China in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

China's J-20 stealth fighter jets perform in formation during Airshow China in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

A China's J-20 stealth fighter is pictured after finishing a performance during Airshow China in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

A Russia's Su-57 fighter jet takes part in a performance during Airshow China in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

