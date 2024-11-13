In pics: 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition
This photo taken on Nov. 13, 2024 shows a CH-7 drone on display at the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
This photo taken on Nov. 13, 2024 shows a WJ-700 falcon unmanned aerial system on display at the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
This photo taken on Nov. 13, 2024 shows a ZK-900A unmanned combat system on display at the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
This photo taken on Nov. 13, 2024 shows a battle management system of anti-UAVs system on display at the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
This photo taken on Nov. 13, 2024 shows a WZ-7 drone on display at the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
This photo taken on Nov. 13, 2024 shows a WZ-10 drone on display at the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
Photos
