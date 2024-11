15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition kicks off in Zhuhai

Xinhua) 09:18, November 13, 2024

People visit Airshow China in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2024. The 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China, kicked off in Zhuhai on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

Aircraft of China's Red Falcon Aerobatic Team stage a performance during Airshow China in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2024. The 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China, kicked off in Zhuhai on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

Aircraft of the Bayi Aerobatic Team of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force stage a performance during Airshow China in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2024. The 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China, kicked off in Zhuhai on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

A YU-20 tanker aircraft is pictured during Airshow China in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2024. The 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China, kicked off in Zhuhai on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

This photo shows the venue of Airshow China in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2024. The 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China, kicked off in Zhuhai on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

