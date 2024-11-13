We Are China

Chinese military conducts combat readiness patrols over Huangyan Dao

Xinhua) 14:24, November 13, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese military on Wednesday conducted combat readiness patrols over the territorial waters and airspace of China's Huangyan Dao and surrounding areas.

The People's Liberation Army Southern Theater Command said the latest move, involving naval and air forces, is a lawful patrol activity.

