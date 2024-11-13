Home>>
Chinese military conducts combat readiness patrols over Huangyan Dao
(Xinhua) 14:24, November 13, 2024
BEIJING, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese military on Wednesday conducted combat readiness patrols over the territorial waters and airspace of China's Huangyan Dao and surrounding areas.
The People's Liberation Army Southern Theater Command said the latest move, involving naval and air forces, is a lawful patrol activity.
