Military vehicles march in the field

China Military Online) 16:16, November 20, 2024

A fleet of military vehicles attached to the Chinese PLA Xinjiang Military Command maneuver to the designated area for tactical coordination training. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Shijie)

