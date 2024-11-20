Home>>
Military vehicles march in the field
(China Military Online) 16:16, November 20, 2024
A fleet of military vehicles attached to the Chinese PLA Xinjiang Military Command maneuver to the designated area for tactical coordination training. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Shijie)
