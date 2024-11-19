Home>>
Fast attack missile boats in maritime training
(China Military Online) 13:18, November 19, 2024
A fast attack missile boat attached to the Chinese PLA Navy sails at sea during a maritime training exercise on October 15, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen shuang)
A fast attack missile boat attached to the Chinese PLA Navy sails at sea during a maritime training exercise on October 15, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen shuang)
Fast attack missile boats attached to the Chinese PLA Navy sail at sea during a maritime training exercise on October 15, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen shuang)
