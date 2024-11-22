Chinese navy hospital ship "Peace Ark" makes technical stop in Algeria

ALGIERS, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese navy hospital ship "Peace Ark," currently on the Mission Harmony-2024, arrived at Algiers Port in Algeria on Thursday for a five-day technical stop.

At around 10 a.m. local time (0900 GMT), the ship docked at Algiers Port. The ship's crew assembled on the deck, waving to the crowd that had gathered to welcome them.

The ship was received at the port by Algerian military officials, staff from the Chinese embassy in Algeria, and other representatives.

During the stop, groups of Algerian doctors, officers, local Chinese residents, and employees of Chinese enterprises will be invited to tour the ship. The ship's crew will visit a local military museum and participate in a friendly soccer game with Algerian naval officers.

