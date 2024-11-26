Chinese military aircraft to take remains of martyrs home from ROK

Xinhua) 17:01, November 26, 2024

ZHENGZHOU, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- A Y-20 transport aircraft of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force departed Tuesday afternoon for the Republic of Korea (ROK) to repatriate the remains of 43 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs who died during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea.

This marks the 11th repatriation of CPV martyrs' remains since the signing of a handover agreement between China and the ROK.

From 2014 to 2023, the two countries, in accordance with international laws and humanitarian principles, successfully handed over the remains of 938 CPV martyrs, along with related artifacts.

About 74 years ago, the CPV crossed the Yalu River and fought alongside the army and civilians of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. After an arduous fight that lasted almost three years, the CPV eventually won the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea. More than 197,000 CPV soldiers were confirmed killed in the war.

