Choppers fly in formation
(China Military Online) 10:09, November 25, 2024
WZ-10 attack helicopters and Z-9 medium-lift multi-role helicopters attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 80th Group Army take off in formation during a flight training exercise on November 7, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Yuchen)
A WZ-10 attack helicopter attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 80th Group Army flies towards the designated airspace during a flight training exercise on November 7, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Yuchen)
