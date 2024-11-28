Anti-submarine patrol aircraft takes off for collaborative training
An anti-submarine patrol aircraft attached to an aviation unit with the navy under the Chinese PLA Northern Theatre Command takes off for a collaborative anti-submarine training exercise on October 15, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Lijian)
An anti-submarine patrol aircraft attached to an aviation unit with the navy under the Chinese PLA Northern Theatre Command takes off for a collaborative anti-submarine training exercise on October 15, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Lijian)
An anti-submarine patrol aircraft attached to an aviation unit with the navy under the Chinese PLA Northern Theatre Command takes off for a collaborative anti-submarine training exercise on October 15, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Lijian)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's civil aero engines get 10-bln yuan order
- Airbus projects strong demand for aircraft in China over next 20 years
- China's manned airship receives new orders, ready for commercial operations
- Letter from China: An advancing aerospace dream of China
- China launches first large-scale production line for civil aviation tires
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.