Airbus projects strong demand for aircraft in China over next 20 years

November 14, 2024

GUANGZHOU, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- Airbus has forecast that China will require more than 9,500 new passenger and cargo aircraft over the next two decades, driven by robust growth in air travel and freight demand.

The aircraft manufacturer's latest global market outlook projected China's fleet needs to include 9,330 passenger jets and 190 freighters. Together, these aircraft represent more than 20 percent of the total global demand over the same period.

Airbus also predicted a significant rise in air travel per capita, with the number of flights per person in China set to increase from 0.5 in 2023 to 1.7 by 2043.

China has become Airbus' largest single-country market, with 2,233 Airbus aircraft in service with airlines on the Chinese mainland as of October 2024.

The company emphasized that replacing older aircraft with newer, more fuel-efficient, and environmentally friendly models has emerged as a key trend in global aviation. These upgrades not only lower operating costs but also support the industry's sustainability goals.

During the ongoing 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition (Airshow China), in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Airbus (Beijing) Engineering Technology Center, Jiatai Aircraft Equipment Co. Ltd., and other companies agreed to jointly develop aircraft seats made from natural coconut fiber.

The material is known for being lightweight, breathable, and elastic, providing benefits for both the environment and passenger comfort. Airbus said the initiative would help reduce the environmental impact of aircraft interiors, promote recycling, and advance the sustainable development of the civil aviation sector.

Airbus has strengthened its industrial presence in China this year, making significant strides in production and securing new collaborations, according to the company.

The company delivered its 700th A320 family aircraft assembled at its A320 Family Final Assembly Line Asia (FALA) in north China's Tianjin Municipality in July, marking a major milestone in the company's industrial cooperation with China. By the end of October this year, Airbus Tianjin had delivered more than 750 A320, 16 A330 and 24 A350 aircraft to its customers.

Xu Gang, CEO of Airbus China, described the partnership as "a very typical showcase of good cooperation between China and Europe."

He noted that the final assembly line is considered to be a very important and iconic project. "So far the project itself is a big success, not only in China, but also with considerable influence worldwide."

"Success brings success. That is why we are developing the line II to copy the successful measures of line I in Tianjin," he said.

The second Airbus FALA project in Tianjin, which broke ground in September 2023, is progressing rapidly and is expected to be operational by early 2026.

Additionally, Airbus has signed agreements this year with nearly 10 Chinese suppliers, or foreign suppliers with operations in China, covering a range of areas from raw materials to system assembly.

The aviation industry connects people, cargo, trade and culture, and free trade is a vital energy source that helps global prosperity, Xu said.

Airbus will continue to focus on developing its market in China and building partnerships with Chinese companies with the right level of operation, resilience and competitiveness, he added.

