China launches first large-scale production line for civil aviation tires

Global Times) 08:48, November 26, 2024

A China's homegrown ARJ21 jetliner is pictured at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 25, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)

China's first large-scale production line for civil aviation tires has been completed and put into operation in Guilin, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Monday.

According to manufacturer Sinochem Holdings, the production facility has an annual production capacity of 100,000 aviation tires, which can fulfill 40 percent of the annual demand for civil aviation tires in China.

The production line covers nearly 50,000 square meters and is installed with more than 80 high-end machines to produce aviation tires from raw materials to finished products.

The plant incorporates smart logistics and robotic applications, leveraging advanced automation and intelligent systems to fully automate the production and monitoring of aviation tires. This approach minimizes human errors and safety risks, significantly enhancing product quality and ensuring the safety of commercial flights, according to Sinochem.

As of the end of 2023, there are more than 4,000 civil aviation transport aircraft in China, which are expected to use over 250,000 tires annually. Sinochem said the new production line will greatly enhance China's capacity to produce aviation tires.

In tandem with the production line, China recently launched the nation's first aviation tire takeoff and landing testing platform, capable of simulating a variety of challenging and complex environments for civil aviation tire research and development, Xinhua reported.

Recently, Sinochem announced the release of 12 specifications of civil aviation tires for six aircraft models, including the C909, A320, and B737. The tires all possess complete independent intellectual property rights and are capable of covering 80 percent of the accessory types used by the domestic civil aviation fleet, Xinhua reported.

